Missing NJ State Trooper Found Safe In Pennsylvania

A 46-year-old New Jersey State Trooper who went missing last weekend has been found safe, authorities said.

Jason Dare was last seen walking away from a health facility in Media, PA, (Delaware County) on Sunday, March 19 at about 7 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

In a social media post on Friday, March 24, State Police reported that Dare had been found safe in Pennsylvania.

Dare's LinkedIn profile shows he apparently lives in Vineland, NJ.

"Thank you everyone for your support and your invaluable tips," State Police wrote on Twitter.

