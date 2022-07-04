HS Student Who Brought Loaded Handgun To South Jersey School Placed On Home Detention: Report

A high school senior who — along with his 7-year-old brother — brought a loaded gun to school will be placed on home detention pending trial on weapons offenses, NJ Advance Media reported.

The 18-year-old Salem High School student was arrested Friday, April 1 after his brother, a student at John Fenwick Academy in the Salem district, also came to school unknowingly with a handgun.

The child apparently found the .38-caliber revolver in his bag during class in Salem City and told his teacher last week.

The older brother was charged with unlawful possession of both handguns, possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine and possession of a firearm in an educational facility, the outlet said.

