Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

HS Student Who Brought Loaded Handgun To South Jersey School Placed On Home Detention: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
John Fenwick Academy
John Fenwick Academy Photo Credit: Google Maps

A high school senior who — along with his 7-year-old brother — brought a loaded gun to school will be placed on home detention pending trial on weapons offenses, NJ Advance Media reported.

The 18-year-old Salem High School student was arrested Friday, April 1 after his brother, a student at John Fenwick Academy in the Salem district, also came to school unknowingly with a handgun.

The child apparently found the .38-caliber revolver in his bag during class in Salem City and told his teacher last week.

The older brother was charged with unlawful possession of both handguns, possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine and possession of a firearm in an educational facility, the outlet said. 

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.