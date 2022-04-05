NJ 7-Year-Old Finds Gun In Backpack During Class, Older Relative Charged: Report

A high school student and his 7-year-old relative found a gun in his backpack in class at Salem County, NJ Advance Media reported.

“My sense of it is that the student realized or discovered it after opening his book bag, which distressed him and prompted him to tell his teacher,” Salem City School District Superintendent Patrick Michel told NJ Advance Media.

The child apparently found the .38-caliber revolver in his bag during class at John Fenwick Academy in Salem City, and told his teacher on Friday, April 1.

The elder student was charged with unlawful possession of both handguns, possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine and possession of a firearm in an educational facility, the outlet said. He was being held in Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.

