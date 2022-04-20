Contact Us
Bar Shooting Suspects Sought By Police In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Police in Cumberland County seek the public's help locating suspects involved in a bar shooting shooting, according to NJ Advance Media.

A 22-year-old man was shot several times after leaving a bar in a Bridgeton strip mall at Burlington Road and Route 49 on Tuesday night, April 19, the outlet said.

He was about to get into a vehicle in the parking lot when he was wounded by two or three people firing from across the street, police told the outlet.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or use the anonymous tip option at bpdops.com/tips.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

