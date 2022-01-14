Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice
28-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Salem County

Jon Craig
Quamerre Hall
Quamerre Hall Photo Credit: Quamerre Hall Facebook

Authorities seek the public's help locating the person who fatally shot a 28-year-old Salem County man.

Quamerre Hall was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at a home on East Broadway in Salem City late Thursday night, NJ Advance Media reported, citing the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hall died of his injuries, and no further details were released, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Salem Police Detective Sgt. Sean Simpkins at 856-935-0033 or Salem County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tim Williams at 856-935-7510 ext. 8333.

