Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

2 People Killed When Car Hits Tree Off I-295 In South Jersey: State Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Two residents of Gloucester County were killed when their car veered off of Interstate 295 in Salem County, authorities said.

The crash occurred on May 28, at 2:33 a.m. on I-295 southbound at milepost 5.5 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police said.. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Buick Century ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, police said.

Killed were the driver, Maicon J. Veletanga-Sandoval, 19, of Westville; and the passenger, Norma J. Estrada, 30, of Deptford. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

