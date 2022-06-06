2 People Killed When Car Hits Tree Off I-295 In South Jersey: State Police

Two residents of Gloucester County were killed when their car veered off of Interstate 295 in Salem County, authorities said.

The crash occurred on May 28, at 2:33 a.m. on I-295 southbound at milepost 5.5 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police said..

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Buick Century ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, police said.

Killed were the driver, Maicon J. Veletanga-Sandoval, 19, of Westville; and the passenger, Norma J. Estrada, 30, of Deptford.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

