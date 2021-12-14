Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
Breaking News: TSA: Pennsy Traveler Caught At Newark Airport With Taped, Bandaged Gun, Bullets In Soap Bar
News

2 Men Found Dead In South Jersey Garage With Running Car: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Wheaton Avenue
Wheaton Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two men were found dead in a garage with the car running in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports.

The bodies of the 18- and- 50-year-old men were found by a Millville resident coming home from work inside of the garage at a home on the 2000 block of Wheaton Avenue (Route 555) around 2:45 a.m., the outlet said citing local police.

The incident appears to be accidental, the outlet said, citing a Millville police spokesman. Police did not say if the men were residents of the home or if they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Click here for the NJ Advance Media story. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.