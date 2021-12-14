2 Men Found Dead In South Jersey Garage With Running Car: Report

Two men were found dead in a garage with the car running in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports.

The bodies of the 18- and- 50-year-old men were found by a Millville resident coming home from work inside of the garage at a home on the 2000 block of Wheaton Avenue (Route 555) around 2:45 a.m., the outlet said citing local police.

The incident appears to be accidental, the outlet said, citing a Millville police spokesman. Police did not say if the men were residents of the home or if they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

