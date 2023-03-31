13-Year-Old Shot Dead In South Jersey

A 13-year-old child was fatally shot in front of a home in Salem City, authorities said.

The shooter remains at large, they said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 on 9th Street, according to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office and Salem City Police.

The teenager was unresponsive when police arrived. He was pronounced dead at Salem Medical Center, the prosecutor's office said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Johnathan Seidel of the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 935-7510 ext. 8333 or Det. Sean Simpkins of the Salem City Police Department at (856) 856-935-0033. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may provide information through the tip line form available at the salemcountyprosecutor.org website.

