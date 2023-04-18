Man Struck, Killed On Motorized Wheelchair In South Jersey

Decesare Filippo, 72, of Millville, was on West Main Street at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 when he used a crosswalk at Riverside Drive, Millville police said.

A 20-year-old Millville man driving a Chevy Silverado turned left off West Main onto Riverside Drive, striking Filippo, police said.

Filippo was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died of his injuries.

The pickup driver was not hurt.

No charges had been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Millville Police Sgt. William Stadnick at 856-825-7010, ext. 7372.

