Man Shoots, Kills Home Invader Then Gets Arrested For Having Ghost Guns In South Jersey

A ghost gun is a firearm without a serial number.

Troopers responded Monday, Feb. 19, at approximately 7:15 pm, to a residence on Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township for a burglary in progress with a gunshot victim, New Jersey State Police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, upon arrival, the troopers were met by Kevin Lucero, 24, who advised there was a male inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Troopers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene, where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

A second individual who was with the gunshot victim had fled the scene before the arrival of the troopers. police said.

A court-authorized search warrant of the residence and the vehicles on the property resulted in the seizure of three handguns, two of which were ghost guns, a large sum of cash, a butcher knife, and a cellular telephone.

Lucero was arrested and charged with possession of prohibited weapons and lodged in the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing, police said.

This is an active investigation, and there is no additional information available at the moment.

