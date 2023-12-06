Man Gets Prison Time For Rite Aid Robbery In Millville: Prosecutor

Rodney Green, of Willingboro, was sentenced for robbery on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

He must serve over 12 1⁄2 years before being eligible for parole, she said.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 29, 2020, at Rite Aid on 907 North High Street in Millville. Green entered the store, demanded money from the cashier, and threatened to kill her and everyone else present if the money was not handed over, the prosecutor said. Green then issued a second threat, urging the cashier to expedite the transaction.

Ultimately, Green obtained $240, she said.

Millville Police Department conducted the investigation.

