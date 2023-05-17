Girl, 10, In Fight For Her Life After Being Struck By Car In Bridgeton

Rayquana Cannon of Bridgeton recounted the evening her daughter, Larissa, was struck on May 10 on a GoFundMe page.

"This is the day my daughter got hit by a careless driver who kept going and didn’t stop to make sure my baby was ok, and today my daughter is fighting for her life," Larissa's mother wrote.

The girl was hit by an SUV as she crossed East Broad Street on her way to Wawa, Bridgeton police said. The driver fled but was arrested the next day, police said.

Larissa's hospital bills are extensive, Rayquana Cannon said: "She is currently going through brain surgery, please pray for her and her big sister Paige. Paige is hurting, she was with her sister when the accident happened. Even if you don't donate one quarter just pray for my daughters."

