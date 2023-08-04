Former Bridgeton Coach Sexually Assaulted Teen For Years, 2nd Victim Recently: Prosecutor

Robert R. Marino was a youth coach in Bridgeton when he sexually assaulted one victim between 1994 and 1998, when the victim was between ages 14 and 17, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

He was charged on July 28 with aggravated sexual assault, and sexual assault in connection to that case, Webb-McRae said.

On July 3, Marino was charged on a complaint-warrant for similar alleged conduct involving a separate victim that occurred in Bridgeton on or around that day, the prosecutor said.

Marino is pending prosecution for those offenses to include aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone having information regarding this ongoing investigation may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Marna Coyne at 856-451-0033, ext. 114. Information may also be submitted online at BPD.TIPS from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

