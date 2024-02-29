Driver, 29, Killed In Head-On Route 77 Crash In Upper Deerfield

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 southbound in Upper Deerfield Township, according to Troy McNair, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

Dakota Kott, of Upper Deerfield Township, was killed in the crash, Trooper McNair said.

Kott was driving a 2017 Nissan passenger car south on Route 77 and a 2016 Nissan passenger car was traveling northbound near milepost 5, McNair said.

Kott crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided with the 2016 Nissan head-on, he said.

Kott suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the 2016 Nissan sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, McNair said.

The accident remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.