Delaware Man Arrested With Child Porn In Cumberland County

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office – High Tech Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Unit concluded a two-month Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation with the arrest of Jeffy Mirto of Smyrna, DE.

Investigators received a cyber tip referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the uploading of suspected child pornography. Through investigative measures, Mirto was developed as a suspect.

On Wednesday, April 10, Mirto was charged with possession of child pornography.

Anyone having information about this investigation is encouraged to please contact Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kyle Mecouch at 856-453-0486 ext. 13305 or at 856-332-4379.

