On Monday, May 6, Andy Chanza, of Newfield was sentenced in connection with the sex attacks which took place over a period of 29 years in Vineland, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The defendant previously pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charges on Dec. 22, 2023, she said.

Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be subject to Parole Supervision for Life.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.