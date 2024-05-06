Overcast 51°

Andy Chanza Sentenced Sexual Assault

A 67-year-old South Jersey man has been sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison for sexually assaulting four children under the age of 13, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: VINELAND PD
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

On Monday, May 6, Andy Chanza, of Newfield was sentenced in connection with the sex attacks which took place over a period of 29 years in Vineland, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The defendant previously pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charges on Dec. 22, 2023, she said.

Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be subject to Parole Supervision for Life.

