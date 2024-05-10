US Marshals Arrest Pair For Armed Robbery At Dollar General Store: Vineland Police

One of the suspects resisted arrest and attempted to disarm an officer, they said.

Tomas Cesareo and Lionel Z. Arrington, both of Millville, were arrested on Friday, May 3, Vineland police said on Friday, May 10.

They were charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, false imprisonment, conspiracy, resisting arrest and attempt to disarm and officer, police said.

The robbery occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on April 18, they said.

Arrington was arrested without incident but Cesareo resisted arrest and attempted to disarm an officer, police said.

Both Cesareo and Arrington were subsequently processed on warrants and turned over to the Cumberland County Jail.

