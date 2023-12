Jorge Soriano-Castelan, of Bridgeton, was driving south on Route 55 near Weymouth Road in Vineland at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, when the crash occurred, according to New Jersey State Police.

Soriano-Castelan lost control of his Infinity and struck a tree, State Police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.