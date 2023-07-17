14-Year-Old Millville Boy Ran For His Life Before He Was Killed, Grieving Family Says

Chel'mar, who went by MarMar, "was doing what a normal teenager would do in the summer, just hanging out in the neighborhood park," his family said on a GoFundMe, "and sadly, it ended with him running for his life and being shot in his back."

MarMar died at the hospital after the shooting in Millville, the Cumberland County prosecutor said, noting no arrests have been made. Meanwhile, his family is raising funds to celebrate his life.

A candlelight vigil is planned for July 26 at 6 p.m. at Lakeside Middle School in Millville, which MarMar graduated from in June. He hoped to play football in high school, his family said.

"NO mother should have to lay a child to rest, especially due to a circumstance like this," the page says. "This has been a horrific, terrible and tough time for everyone."

The campaign was started to pay for funeral expenses and a "celebration of life."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Millville Police Detective Emilio Santiago at 856-265-4596 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Detective J. Brown at 856-332-9487.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.