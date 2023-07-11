14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In Millville

On Monday, July 10, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Millville police responded to City Park Drive for reports of a young male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The victim was transported to Inspira Hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no known threat to the public, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Emilio Santiago of the Millville Police Department at 856- 265-4596 or Detective J. Brown of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-332-9487.

Anyone wishing to share information anonymously may contact CCPO.TIPS online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.