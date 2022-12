Firefighters quickly doused a house blaze in Cresskill.

No injuries were reported in the mid-evening fire Friday, Dec. 16, in the 2½-story home on Magnolia Avenue off the corner of 4th Street near the ballfields.

Mutual aid, either at the scene or in coverage, was provided by firefighters from Bergenfield, Demarest, Dumont, Haworth and Tenafly.

Borough fire officials were investigating the cause.

