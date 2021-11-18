Contact Us
Ridgefield Man, 18, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Fairview Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Billy Garcia
Billy Garcia Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

An 18-year-old unemployed Ridgefield man was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a Fairview pre-teen.

Billy Garcia remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest the day before, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit began investigation after being alerted by Fairview police last month.

Garcia is charged with 10 counts of sexual assault on a victim under 13, one of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13 and nine counts of child endangerment through sexual conduct.

