NYC Sandwich Shop Opens In Cliffside Park

Compton's, owned by chef Alex Compton, has opened on Anderson Avenue in Cliffside Park.

The shop first opened in Queens, NY in 2018 "with the goal of serving food that tastes as good as it looks," and quickly became a "go-to" neighborhood spot, its website says.

The menu includes hot sandwiches for $15, parts for $16, cold sandwiches for $14, smash burgers for $13, and over-the-top eats called f*ck your diet, for $18. BLTs, wraps, sides, and salads are also available.

Compton's is located at 711 Anderson Ave., in Cliffside Park.

