Girl, 15, Seriously Injured, Five Hospitalized In Ridgefield Crash

A 15-year-old female passenger from Ridgefield was seriously injured when she and three other borough girls were involved in a crash Thursday at a busy intersection, authorities said.

A 2018 Mercedes C300 driven by a 64-year-old Morristown man north on Broad Avenue near Rispoli’s Bakery collided with the girls’ 2015 BMW 3, which was driven by a 17-year-old heading east on Elm Street, shortly before 9:30 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

The oldest teen and two 16-year-old passengers sustained minor injuries, as did the driver of the Mercedes, Meurer said.

The 15-year-old’s injuries, although serious, weren’t life-threatening, he added.

Four of those injured were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and the fifth to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, the deputy chief said.

Responding along with borough police and firefighters were ALS rigs from EHMC and Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, along with ambulances from New Bridge Medical Center and Cliffside Park.

Northbound Broad Avenue remained close for nearly four hours as the wreckage was cleared and police investigated the cause.

The area is notorious for an angled street design that limits sight distances.

