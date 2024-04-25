Arturo Velazco, a Dominican national living on 3rd Street off Anderson Avenue in Fairview, sexually assaulted the youngster multiple times between November 2021 and November 2022, authorities charged.

She was under 13 at the time and still was when she was sexually assaulted again between June and November last year, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Velazco was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment on Wednesday, April 24, after members of his Special Victims Unit were alerted by Fairview police.

Velazco remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending an anticipated review by federal immigration authorities.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence. They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.