Dog Who Swam Across Hudson River Rescued By Firefighters

A puppy who got separated from his family after jumping into the Hudson River in Manhattan survived the experience, next touching land in New Jersey, according to multiple reports.

Bear, a seizure-service dog, was reunited with his family on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after the puppy broke loose from his collar on Saturday, Dec. 3. Several people tried to catch him, but his mission to get to the water was clear after he jumped into the river near 110th Street.

Several rescuers set out to look for the pup, who was last seen trying to swim to New Jersey, but with no luck, leaving his owners fearing the worst...that Bear did not make it across.

Bear gave his family the relief and surprise of a lifetime when he was revealed to have been found by the Edgewater Police Department several days later, and were able to reunite the family with their courageous pup just a few hours later.

