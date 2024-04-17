Sixth Defendant Charged In Armed Edgewater Robbery Being Held In Westchester

Jose A. Santana Torres, 22, and his partners followed the victim from Hudson County to an unidentified shopping center on River Road in last Oct. 24, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said

It was shortly after 3 p.m. when two of them approached the victim and stole a watch at gunpoint while a third member of the crew served as lookout.

The robbers then hopped into getaway vehicles driven by companions.

It was the first of three separate holdups – two in Edgewater and one in which a victim from Palisades Park who was stabbed in the driveway of his East Palisades Boulevard home.

Santana Torres – also known as “Roberto Daniel Clementi Giron” -- became the sixth defendant charged on Tuesday, April 16, the prosecutor said.

Torres has been held since Monday by the Westchester County Department of Correction in Valhalla, NY, following his arrest for a robbery in Yonkers.

He'll eventually be extradited to New Jersey to face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy and weapons possession, Musella said.

The prosecutor cited the contributions of Edgewater, Palisades Park and Port Authority police, the NYPD, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, the Westchester DOC and the FBI.

