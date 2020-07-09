50 Cent Thrown Into Violent Rage When Confronted At Edgewater Lounge

50 Cent flipped a table and threw a chair before leaving an Edgewater lounge after being confronted by a man while dining outside Wednesday evening, reports say.

A video posted to TMZ shows 50 Cent throwing a chair at a man who reportedly approached him from the outside, while enjoying drinks at Spirit Lounge in Edgewater.

Sources told TMZ the man is the same one who got in the rapper's face outside of a movie theater last year.

The man reportedly was talking smack and recording before 50 picked up and threw a table, which hit a Lexus in the parking lot.

By then, the man had ripped his shirt off but ultimately fled, as 50 Cent and his date made their way to his Rolls-Royce and drove off.

Authorities told TMZ they would not be pursuing charges.

