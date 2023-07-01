Wildwood Firefighters Deliver Twin On Garden State Parkway

Firefighters from Wildwood helped a woman in labor with twins on the Garden State Parkway on Wednesday, June 28.

Wildwood Fire Squad Co. 3 was dispatched to a maternity call at a local hotel, as North Wildwood Fire Department Ambulance 2 was dispatched mutual aid as our ambulance on another incident.

Upon arrival of Squad Co. 3 , Capt. Troiano, firefighter Kobierowski, and firefighter Tina Sacco found the woman, pregnant with twins, going into labor.

Ambulance 2 with firefighter Capone and part time firefighter Zergani arrived on scene. Due to the potential imminent birth firefighter Sacco joined Ambulance 2’s crew for transport to the hospital.

While en route to the hospital, the crew had to pull over as the woman delivered a baby boy on the side of the Garden State Parkway. The crew continued the transport to the hospital.

Baby was joined by his twin brother about a half hour or so later in the hospital. Mom and both baby boys were all in good condition.

