Contact Us
Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
Return to your home site

Menu

Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Cumberland Salem
    serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Weather

BLIZZARD: Foot Of Snow Possible Across South Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Up to a foot of snow was possible in South Jersey Monday.
Up to a foot of snow was possible in South Jersey Monday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Up to a foot of snow was possible Monday in South Jersey, with blizzard conditions likely to last until the afternoon.

Only a light dusting to an inch was expected in the northern part of the state.

A State of Emergency was declared in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties by Gov. Phil Murphy Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service expanded a winter storm warning to Atlantic, southeast Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

Snowfall rates around 2 inches inch per hour were possible in the heaviest snow band, making for treacherous travel conditions.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.