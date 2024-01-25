War Of The Birds: Jersey Shore City Will Continue Using Falcons To Fight Off Seagulls

Ocean City will continue using falcons to prevent seagulls from becoming a nuisance along the oceanfront. City council unanimously approved a resolution to award a $328,000 contract to East Coast Falcons.

The falcons will be out at 8 a.m. or earlier to keep gulls from flocking to breakfast leftovers. The anti-gull program will cover the downtown district and the 34th Street business district, along with several other public spaces.

Ocean City began the falcon program on a full-time basis in 2020 and the city has continued to retain East Coast Falcons every year since. The company said on its Facebook page that it flies 14 falcons a day in Ocean City, usually one at a time.

Community services director Daniel Kelchner wrote in the resolution that the company's has "been beyond satisfactory."

"ECF also does an outstanding job working with the city to create public awareness of the program and to promote the educational aspects about falconry-based bird abatement that are fascinating to so many residents and visitors," Kelchner said.

The falcon program begins on Friday, Apr. 5, and ends on Sunday, Oct. 19.

