Three Buildings Damaged In Early Morning Fire In Avalon

Avalon firefighters responded to the house fire on the 100 block of 32nd Street just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 12, the borough said in a Facebook post. The fire began in a single-family home under construction and a photo from the borough showed extensive damage to the house's second floor.

The fire was under control by about 1:50 a.m. and no one was injured. Two neighboring buildings were also damaged by the fire.

Firefighters from Stone Harbor, Sea Isle City, Ocean View, Cape May Court House, and Rio Grande helped Avalon crews. Paramedics from Avalon and Middle Township also responded.

Avalon police and the county fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

