South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Stabbing: Prosecutor

DaJohn L. Taylor, of Hightstown, was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland,

On June 11, at 2:23 a.m., the Wildwood Police Department received an emergency 911 telephone call for a disturbance in the area of Magnolia and Atlantic Avenue.

Police found Kaiden Braithwaite, 20, of Cliffwood dead from numerous stab wounds, Sutherland said.

The initial investigation revealed that a group of individuals was walking by 307 East Magnolia Avenue at approximately 2:15 a.m. and had a verbal argument with a second group of individuals standing on the porch. The verbal dispute escalated to physical altercation at which time, Taylor stabbed Braithwaite and two other individuals multiple times, Sutherland said.

Taylor then fled the scene.

On Monday, June 12, Taylor turned himself into the Wildwood Police Department.

Taylor was then processed and held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

