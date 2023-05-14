Shooting Suspect Hiding In Boat Struggles With Police In Wildwood, Victim Flown: Authorities

Officers responding to reports of shots fired near Spencer and Ocean avenues on Friday, May 12 around 9:05 p.m. found a victim with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.

"The victim is believed to be an unintended target and was ultimately flown to Atlantic City Medical Center," police said, noting he was released several hours later after being treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, the crime scene was cordoned off while police officers canvassed the area looking for witnesses and suspects. Upon searching the immediate area, officers saw a man later identified as 20-year-old Nyshawn Ellis, of Millville, hiding in a boat on the 300 east block of Spencer Avenue, Wildwood police said.

After a brief struggle, Ellis was taken into custody and transported back to police headquarters.

Surveillance video was obtained and three spent 9mm shell casings were collected on scene and submitted as evidence. Subsequently, several persons of interest are believed to be connected to the shooting incident. In the meantime, the Wildwood Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are continuing the investigation.

Ellis was charged with Obstruction of Justice and Resisting Arrest, and later released on a summons complaint for both disorderly persons offenses.

The defendant was charged after a finding of probable cause and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law in accordance with the Attorney General Guidelines, promulgated in connection with the Criminal Justice Bail Reform Policies and Directives.

