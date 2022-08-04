Contact Us
South Jersey Man Accused Of Sex With A Minor, Making Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cape May County Prosecutor

A 26-year-old man from Cape May County is accused of having sex with a minor, and other crimes, authorities said.

Abdul Blackmon, a resident of the Whitesboro section of Middle Township was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and charged with manufacturing child pornography and sexual assault, among other charges, according to Cape May Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

The charges stem from Blackmon having a sexual relationship with a minor which was investigated by the Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Blackmon was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Sutherland stated this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at (609) 465-1135, or anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Anonymous TIP system by visiting cmcpo.tips from any computer, tablet, or smart phone. Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at (609) 889-3597.

