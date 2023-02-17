Armed Carjackings Reported In Cape May County

Police in Lower and Middle townships are investigating separate armed carjackings.

The first incident was reported to the Lower Township Police Department at 3:36 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 when officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Irving Avenue.

The suspects displayed a handgun, Lower Township police said.

In the first case, the victim refused to hand over her keys and the suspects fled the area in a gray four-door sedan.

At 4:34 p.m., Middle Township Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Route 9. The victim handed over his keys at gunpoint and the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle, a gray 2018 Dodge Durango and the above gray sedan vehicle.

The suspects were driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry bearing Pennsylvania Registration LTE6344. The Toyota Camry had been reported stolen, taken at gunpoint, by the Philadelphia Police Department on Feb. 15.

