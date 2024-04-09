Pints And Putts: Philly Brewery Opening New Ocean View Location Featuring Mini-Golf

Meyers Brewing Company will open a sister location in Ocean View, the brewery said in a Facebook post on Saturday, Apr. 6. It will be called Meyers Lighthouse Brewing Company and is expected to open in May.

The new brewery will be located on Route 9, about a quarter-mile north of the intersection with Sea Isle Boulevard.

"The brewery will serve a variety of beer styles such as hazy IPAs, sours, stouts, and more," Meyers Brewing Company wrote in its Facebook post. "Meyers Lighthouse Brewing will focus on bringing exciting, high-quality beer to the Ocean View area and contributing to the vibrant culture of the community."

Along with a taproom, Meyers Lighthouse Brewing will have a mini-golf course and outdoor seating. The company purchased the course in late 2023 and it will operate as a separate business on the property.

Meyers Brewing Company opened in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia in 2021. The owners converted an 1800s carriage house into the brewery, serving up craft beers, cider, wine, and spirits.

The new brewery will also be a homecoming for Tuckahoe native and Meyers head brewer Andrew Swanson. The Upper Township resident has been a professional brewer since 2017 and became head of brewing for Meyers in March 2023.

Meyers said it will announce the Ocean View brewery's opening day "in the next few weeks."

