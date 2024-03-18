Philadelphia Flyers Legend Named Grand Marshal Of Doo Dah Parade In Ocean City

Five-time NHL all-star Brian Propp will be the grand marshal of the 2024 Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City, the city's chamber of commerce announced in a Facebook post on Monday, Mar. 18. The 37th annual parade will start at noon on Saturday, Apr. 13.

Propp scored more than 400 goals and played in more than 1,000 games in his 15-year NHL career. He's a member of the Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame and played in five Stanley Cup series.

The Doo Dah Parade started in 1986 to celebrate the end of income tax season.

"Over the years, it has become a highlight of the spring calendar of events," the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce said in its Facebook post. "The procession features marching bands, floats, and a brigade of hundreds of basset hounds."

The parade is the only one that's held in Ocean City's downtown and boardwalk districts. It starts at the intersection of Sixth Street, travels down Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, heads east to the boardwalk, and ends on the boardwalk at Sixth Street.

Propp will also sign autographs and take pictures at the Ocean City Music Pier for an hour after the parade.

