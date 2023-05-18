Pedestrian, 60, From Wildwood Killed In Crash

On Wednesday, May 17, at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Middle Township Police Department responded to Fulling Mill Road (Route 654) in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing Fulling Mill Road and was struck by a motor vehicle that was traveling south, police said.

The pedestrian, Mark Bowers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the motor vehicle, who was not identified by police, was not injured, they said.

The accident was investigated by members of the Middle Township Police Major Crimes Unit, Middle Township Police Crash Team and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed for approximately four hours.

Assisting with the crash was the Rio Grande Fire Department, Inspira Medical Services and the Cape May County Road Department.

