Ronald Reichenbach, 63, died in the fire at his home on the 1900 block of Asbury Avenue, according to an Ocean City spokesman.

The blaze broke out at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

The origin of the fire and the exact cause of death remain under investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean City Police Department, the spokesman said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.