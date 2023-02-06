Why Drones Are Putting Robots On Power Lines Across South Jersey

Have you wondered what those tiny UFOs are doing along South Jersey power lines?

"Bird mitigation." In other words, setting up a system for scaring off birds that would otherwise be killed striking into or landing on the lines.

The drones place tiny robotic devices on the lines.

In the past, utility workers used to dangerously dangle from helicopters to accomplish the same tasks, according to the Wetlands Institute.

The "bird diverters" were most recently placed along the north side of Stone Harbor Boulevard, according to the Institute. In addition to sparing the birds from electrocution, they protect the power lines and are part of the Avian Protection Progam, the Institute said, which added: "Atlantic City Electric initiated this work to improve visibility of the lines for birds moving through the tidal marsh."

The drones are operated by FulcrumAir, which designed and built all the components of the system.

FulcrumAir said that an estimated 57 million birds are killed each year in the United States from collisions with power lines.

The diverters are covered with reflective and glow-in-the-dark tape which is effective at keeping the birds away at night.

For the last five years, Atlantic City Electric has used drones to inspect equipment and power lines. The recent work is to avert bird strikes and electrocution.

