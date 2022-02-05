Contact Us
Welder Dies In Fall From Ferris Wheel At NJ Amusement Park: Report

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier
Ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier Photo Credit: Gillian's Wonderland Pier Facebook

A 62-year-old welder died in a fall from a Ferris wheel in New Jersey Monday, May 2, NJ Advance Media reported.

The subcontractor was killed while working at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City amusement park, President Jay Gillian said in a statement. Gillian also is the city's mayor. 

Robert W. Sanger, of Pittsgrove, reportedly fell around 10:30 a.m. He was employed by Cargo Tech International of Swedesboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said.

OSHA is investigating the worker's death, Leni Fortson, the federal agency's regional director, told Daily Voice.

“We are cooperating with all appropriate authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of this tragic incident,” Gillian said in his statement.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

