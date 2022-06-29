Contact Us
Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
Return to your home site

Menu

Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Cumberland Salem
    serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Charity Founder Killed By Virginia Airport Worker While He Slept Next To His Wife: Report
News

Three Arrested On Multiple Drug-Dealing Charges In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cape May County Prosecutor

Three men were arrested on multiple drug-dealing charges in Cape May County, authorities said.

Charged with the distribution of drugs were Joel Quintana-Medina, 42, Frankie Sola, 39, and Zulmarie Arroyo, 20, all from the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

On Monday, June 27, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force concluded narcotics investigation into the distribution of heroin and cocaine throughout Cape May County. The target of this investigation was Joel Quintana-Medina, Sutherland said. 

A warranted search was made at the residence of Quintana-Medina, located in the mobile home park of 104 North 5th Street in Middle Township.

As a result of the search warrant, over one ounce of cocaine and over 250 bags of heroin were recovered, Sutherland said. The street value for this seizure is approximately $4,500, he said.

Quintana-Medina and Frankie Solo were subsequently held in the Cape May County Correctional Center. 

Arroyo was released on a summons pending court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.