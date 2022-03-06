Contact Us
Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
Return to your home site

Menu

Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Cumberland Salem
    serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Hearts Break Over Missing Wildwood Swimmer: PA's Alfred Williams Believed Drowned

by Jon Craig & Nicole Acosta
Alfred Williams
Alfred Williams Photo Credit: 267.fredoo • Instagram

Hearts shattered when the news broke that a missing swimmer off the Wildwood coast from Pennsylvania was believed to have drowned late last month.

Three swimmers were rescued or found their way out of the waters while Alfred Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, remained missing Tuesday, May 31, Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto and Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said.

As of Friday, June 3, Williams' body still had not been recovered, and police believe he drowned. 

His mom, Kendra Williams, identified him as a veteran on Facebook, where she asked authorities when the search would be called off.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in on Williams' Instagram page where he posted photos from the Army.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.