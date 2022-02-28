Contact Us
Cape May Daily Voice
News

Diner Finds Pearl In Clam At Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant

Jon Craig
Lobster House
Lobster House Photo Credit: Google Maps

A diner at a popular Jersey Shore restaurant was gobbling up some raw clams on a half shell and instead chomped on a pearl, NJ Advance Media reports.

Michael Spressler, 58, of Brick Township, said he thought one of his molars had cracked as he ate at The Lobster House in Cape May County, the outlet said.

Its value has not been determined, but pearls can be worth anywhere between $50 and $10,000.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media

