77-Year-Old Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 77-year-old man from Ocean View has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced the arrest of Raymond E. Parsons.

This investigation stemmed from multiple National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), CyberTips that revealed an unknown subject possessed/shared videos of suspected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on a video upload and sharing application.

This investigation resulted in the execution of a court-authorized search warrant on Friday, Jan. 27, at Parson's home, Sutherland said.

At the time of the search, multiple computers were seized at the residence along with items of suspected child pornography, he said.

Parson was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.

Sutherland continues to urge the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community and that information can be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips or through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or to the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

