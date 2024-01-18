Horrifying Details Released In Wildwood Child Abuse Case: 'I Don't Play These Games'

Calvin Crawley Sr., 33, who was arrested on Monday, Jan. 15, on accusations, after an 11-year-old boy told his mom that he hit him with a black leather belt "15 to 20 times" after the boy argued with his younger brother, according to the affidavit for probable cause.

The boy's mother told Middle Township police on Sunday, Jan. 14 that Crawley Sr. called her and said, "I just beat the sh-t out of [the boy]. I don't play these games," police documents show.

Investigators said the mother told a detective with the county prosecutor's office that after immediately going to pick up her son, she noticed he had significant redness and bruising to his buttocks and the back of his legs. Middle Township officers questioned Crawley Sr. on the day of his arrest.

The arrest report also said Crawley Sr. admitted to slapping the boy on his arm, and hitting him with a belt "six or seven times."

Crawley Sr. told police he hit the boy because "he was laughing and being disrespectful," as detailed in police paperwork.

Crawley Sr. was charged with third-degree aggravated assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Booking records said Crawley Sr. was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center with no bond set as of Thursday, Jan. 18.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the investigation is ongoing and police are looking for anyone with additional information about the case. You can contact the county prosecutor's office by calling the special victims unit at 609-465-1135 or by filing an anonymous tip online at cmcpo.tips.

You can also submit an anonymous online tip to the county sheriff at cmcsheriff.net or by calling the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

