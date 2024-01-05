Cape May County Man Busted With Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Patrick Grace, 35, of Middle Township, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 5, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced.

Grace is charged with second- and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The second-degree charge is for distributing child sexual abuse materials and the third-degree charges is for possession.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of someone uploading pictures and videos of child sexual abuse on social media. Grace was identified as a suspect.

A search warrant was executed on Grace's home in the Del Haven section of Middle Township on Friday, Jan. 5. During the search, several pieces of potential evidence were taken from the home and will be analyzed.

Sutherland said anyone with information about child exploitation should report it by calling the prosecutor's office at 609-465-1135, filing anonymous tips online at cmcpo.tips and cmcsheriff.net, or contacting the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

