Woman Stabs Boyfriend, 20, Dead In Pennsauken: Prosecutor

Yamil I. Cuevas stabbed Charles Blackwell, 20, on the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue in Pennsauken around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo said.

Officers arrived on scene and found Blackwell suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, and he was pronounced deceased at 12:23 p.m.

Cuevas was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter and weapons offenses in the fatal stabbing of Blackwell. She was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

