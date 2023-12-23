Marcus Brown, of Voorhees, is believed to have stabbed a the security guard who was trying to break up a fight between him and another man at the Chicken or the Egg on Route 70 in Marlton, around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, Evesham police said.

Arriving officers rendered aid to the security guard, who was taken to Cooper Hospital and in stable condition. Brown tried to flee after the stabbing, however, he was detained when police arrived.

Brown was also transported to Cooper Hospital for injuries he sustained during the incident.

The knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

Brown has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was lodged in Burlington County Jail pending a first appearance in Superior Court.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983-4699 / email gatess@eveshampd.org, Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

